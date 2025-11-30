Survey: Kazakh Citizens Most Often Use Digital Tools for Learning and Self-Development

ALMATY – More than half of Kazakhstan’s population uses artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Midjourney, according to a nationwide sociological survey conducted by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS).

The findings reveal significant age-related differences: AI adoption reaches 76.2% among people aged 18–29, while it declines to 57.1% among those aged 30–45.

For adults aged 46–60, the figure falls to 37.5%, and reaches just 16.6% among people aged 61 and older, reported the institute’s press service on Nov. 24.

Learning and text work remain the top uses across all age groups

Young respondents primarily use AI tools for self-development (48.7%) and text-related tasks (44.2%). The pattern is largely similar among users aged 30-45, for whom educational and text-processing needs also dominate.

For citizens aged 61 and older, priorities shift as 40.8% mainly use AI services for information search, increasingly replacing traditional search engines.

Gender, location, and education level shape digital engagement

The survey shows clear socio-demographic differences.

Digital tools are used more frequently by women (54.6%) than by men (46.6%). Urban residents also demonstrate higher usage at 53.2%, while among the rural population the figure is 47.9%, reflecting broader access to digital infrastructure in cities.

Education remains one of the strongest predictors of AI adoption. Respondents with higher education use digital tools more often (64.2%) than those with secondary education (37.7%).

According to researchers, higher educational attainment consistently correlates with stronger digital competence and greater readiness to incorporate new technologies into everyday life.

The sociological survey was commissioned by KazISS and conducted between Oct. 3 and Nov. 5 this year, covering 8,000 respondents aged 18 and older across 17 regions and the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

