QS Asia Rankings 2026: Kazakhstan Marks Record Entry with 10 Universities

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has significantly strengthened its academic standing in Asia, with ten new Kazakh universities entering the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, according to the latest report by QS Quacquarelli Symonds released on Nov. 4.

The 2026 ranking is the largest in the history of the QS Asia University Rankings, featuring 1,529 higher education institutions from 25 countries and territories across East, Southeast, South, and Central Asia.

This year, 554 universities entered the ranking for the first time, underscoring the region’s growing competitiveness in higher education, reported the Ministry of Science and Higher Education press service on Nov. 5.

Kazakhstan demonstrated the strongest presence among Central Asian countries, with 44 universities represented out of the region’s total 112. In the region, Uzbekistan had 22 universities, Kyrgyzstan had six, and Tajikistan had only one.

Among the newcomers from Kazakhstan are Nazarbayev University, which debuted at 201st place, and Almaty Management University, which entered the 741–750 range. The Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev Academy of Transport and Logistics ranked between 1001 and 1100, while Abai Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University followed closely in the 1101–1200 band.

Alikhan Bokeikhan University and Caspian University both appeared in the 1201–1300 range, while Rudny Industrial Institute and Uzbekali Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University ranked between 1301 and 1400. Astana International University and Safi Utebayev Atyrau Oil and Gas University closed the list, both appearing in the 1401–1500 range.

According to QS analysts, Kazakh universities achieved some of the best results in the region across academic reputation, teaching quality, international collaboration, and graduate employability.

Kazakhstan remains the only Central Asian country with universities ranked among Asia’s top 100 — the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University placed 38th, the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University 61st, and Satbayev University 79th.

Currently, 29 Kazakh universities maintain strategic partnerships with leading universities worldwide, while 15 institutions host branches of top international universities.