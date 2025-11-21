Kazakhstan’s Peacekeeping Hero Honored with Memorial Plate in Türkiye

ASTANA — A memorial plate dedicated to Kazakh peacekeeper Captain Kairat Kudabayev was unveiled at the Military Academy of the Turkish National Defense University, commemorating his bravery and the deep military ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

During an official visit to Türkiye, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense, Air Force Lieutenant General Dauren Kossanov, paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk at Anıtkabir before unveiling a memorial plate dedicated to Kudabayev, reported Kazinform on Nov. 20.

Captain Kudabayev was among the first Kazakh military personnel sent to study at the academy in 1993. He tragically lost his life in January 2005 during the Kazbat mission in Iraq, saving his fellow soldiers in an accidental munitions explosion. Posthumously, he was awarded the Order of Aibyn, first degree and several international honors for his courage.

After the ceremony, negotiations took place between Kossanov and Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler. They discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation, from military science and education to joint projects in the military-technical sphere. Cooperation between the defense ministries of both countries in military science, education, combat training, and the military-technical domain is grounded in an existing bilateral agreement on military cooperation.

At the end of the visit, Kossanov met with Kazakh cadets studying in Türkiye. Discussing their studies, living conditions, and future service, he emphasized the importance of training officers of an international standard. Notably, among the cadets are young women from Kazakhstan who are confidently choosing careers as military medical officers.