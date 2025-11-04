Kazakhstan, US Reaffirm Strategic Energy Partnership at ADIPEC 2025

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and the United States reaffirmed their long-standing strategic partnership in the energy sector during a meeting between Kazakh Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chair of the Council on Energy Dominance Doug Burgum on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2025 International Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 4.

Akkenzhenov highlighted that American companies were among the first foreign investors to believe in Kazakhstan’s potential following independence, and today they remain key partners in flagship oil and gas projects such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan, reported the Ministry of Energy’s press service.

“The projects implemented in Kazakhstan are core assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic role in ensuring global energy stability and reflects the success of our mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

The two sides discussed the progress of major joint projects and future plans for field development. Special attention was paid to the transportation of oil, particularly ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as the main export route for Kazakh crude.

Burgum praised Kazakhstan’s strong investment climate, noting that the long-term success of leading U.S. oil and gas companies in the country demonstrates its openness and reliability as a partner. He also expressed the interest in expanding cooperation in the digitalization of the energy industry.