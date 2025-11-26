Kazakhstan, UAE Deepen Strategic Partnership as Investment and High-Tech Cooperation Expand

ALMATY – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest investors, with more than $1.3 billion invested over the past decade, as was announced during a Nov. 25 tenth Kazakhstan–UAE Intergovernmental Commission, marking a major step toward strengthening digital, technological and economic cooperation between the two strategic partners.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that ties between the two states have evolved far beyond traditional economic dialogue, reported the Ministry of Artificial intelligence and Digital Development’s press service.

“Today we are discussing how our countries can shape the digital architecture of the future from artificial intelligence and GovTech to space, energy and scientific research,” he said, calling Kazakhstan and the UAE nations united by a strong belief in human potential and technology.

Technology and digital agenda drive cooperation

During the meeting with government institutions, development organizations and leading tech companies from both countries, Kazakhstan presented the launch of Central Asia’s first exaflops-class supercomputing system and highlighted the contribution of Emirati companies to building the digital infrastructure of Astana.

The two sides discussed the development of the Kaz–UAE GovTech Innovation Hub, a joint platform for piloting digital solutions, sharing expertise and implementing innovations in public administration.

Additional initiatives include plans to open joint research centers specializing in artificial intelligence, big data, 6G technologies and robotics. Both countries reaffirmed interest in expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, digital assets and high-performance computing.

Broadening cooperation across sectors

Kazakhstan and the UAE continue to expand collaboration across transport, energy, space, culture, education and healthcare.

According to the minister, nearly 500 companies with Emirati participation now operate in Kazakhstan, including 49 registered in the Astana International Financial Centre. In turn, Kazakh investments in the UAE have reached $2 billion, reflecting long-term confidence in bilateral relations.

The UAE also invited Kazakhstan to take an active role in preparations for the United Nations Water Conference 2026, which the Emirates will host jointly with Senegal.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the protocol of the tenth Intergovernmental Commission, consolidating agreements across all priority areas.

The 11th meeting of the Kazakhstan–UAE Commission will be held in 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Reinforcing strategic dialogue

On the same day, Astana hosted the sixth round of political consultations between Kazakhstan and the UAE.

Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE and Special Envoy for Investment Cooperation with Central Asia, Suhail Al Mazrouei, underlining that Kazakhstan views Abu Dhabi as one of its most important partners in the Arab world and remains committed to expanding comprehensive cooperation.

The delegations reviewed progress on agreements reached during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Abu Dhabi in January and the visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Astana.

Both sides agreed to intensify preparations for major joint events scheduled for the next year and reaffirmed the importance of coordinated positions within multilateral platforms.