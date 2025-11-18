Kazakhstan, South Korea Discuss Plans to Expand Strategic Partnership in 2026

ALMATY — Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Special Envoy of the Korean Foreign Minister Baik Joo Hyeon on Nov. 17 in Astana to discuss the next stage of bilateral cooperation as the two countries prepare for a series of high-level engagements in 2026.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed current priorities of Kazakh–Korean cooperation and outlined new areas to strengthen the countries’ expanded strategic partnership. Particular attention was devoted to advancing collaboration in trade, economy, logistics, and cultural exchange, reported the ministry’s press service.

Kosherbayev emphasized that South Korea remains an important partner in Asia and plays a key role in promoting multilateral cooperation on regional and global platforms. The sides also focused on preparations for upcoming events next year, including those held under the Central Asia–South Korea cooperation format.

Both parties reaffirmed their interest in promoting joint projects that will support the growth of mutual trade and deepen investment ties. The discussion underscored the countries’ shared intention to broaden practical cooperation in strategically important sectors.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue an active political dialogue based on mutual respect, trust, and a commitment to the steady development of their partnership.