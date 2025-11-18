Kazakhstan Rises 12 Spots in Global Mobile Internet Speed Ranking

ALMATY — Kazakhstan jumped 12 spots in the latest Speedtest Global Index, ranking 45th worldwide for mobile internet speeds between August and October, a notable rise compared to the same period last year. The results are updated mid-month and reflect performance over the previous three months.

Analysts evaluated the average mobile and fixed broadband speeds across 150 cities in 104 countries, focusing on download and upload performance.

According to the ranking, Kazakhstan recorded an average mobile download speed of 94.54 megabits per second (Mbps), placing it ahead of countries such as Japan, which ranked 64th with a speed of 53.54 Mbps.

In the city comparison, Astana and Almaty secured the 62nd and 63rd places, with the average mobile download speed reaching 132.13 Mbps in Astana and 130.72 Mbps in Almaty.

Despite improvements in mobile connectivity, Kazakhstan performed less favorably in the fixed broadband category. The country was placed 89th globally, with an average download speed of 82.47 Mbps.

The report shows that the fastest mobile internet speeds continue to be concentrated in the Gulf region. The United Arab Emirates tops the global list with an average download speed of 652.87 Mbps, followed by Qatar, which reported 515.23 Mbps, and Kuwait with 384.40 Mbps.

At the other end of the spectrum, Bolivia recorded the lowest mobile download speed worldwide at 13.96 Mbps, underscoring the wide disparity between global leaders and the weakest performers.