Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic to Strengthen Economic and Cultural Ties 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic further advanced their strategic partnership during the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, held in Astana on Nov. 13, as Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, who visited the capital on a working trip.

The two leaders discussed ways to expand trade and economic cooperation, focusing on industrial collaboration, investments, energy, water resources, agriculture and tourism, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

According to Bektenov, bilateral trade between the two countries grew by 21% over the January-August 2025 period, reaching $1.4 billion. He also highlighted the role of high-level political support in boosting cooperation.

“Kyrgyz Republic is not only a friendly neighbor and a brotherly country but also an important trade and economic partner. The government of Kazakhstan is ready for joint work to achieve goals that serve our mutual interests,” Bektenov said.

Kasymaliev highlighted that joint efforts had brought the strategic partnership to a new level.

“Developing bilateral ties has been greatly facilitated by important agreements reached during official visits by the presidents of both countries. The government will exert all efforts to achieve the objectives set by our leaders,” he said.

The meeting also reviewed progress on previously agreed measures, with particular attention to energy, water management, and investment cooperation. According to officials, agricultural trade emerged as a key growth area, rising 42% to $326 million over the January-August 2025 period, with over 80% of exports originating in Kazakhstan.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation featured prominently, with events in Bishkek including Days of Kazakh Cinema, a centenary concert honoring composer and conductor Nurgisa Tlendiyev, and the unveiling of the Golden Bridge of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Friendship, dedicated to literary icons Mukhtar Auezov and Chingiz Aitmatov.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations across all key areas of cooperation.