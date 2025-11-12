Kazakhstan, Israel Ink Deal to Strengthen Water Resource Management Cooperation

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in water resource management on Nov. 11. The agreement was signed by Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation David Amsalem.

The memorandum outlines a framework for strengthening bilateral ties in water management, including the modernization of water infrastructure, efficient use of resources, implementation of water-saving technologies, and water reuse initiatives.

It also encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration in technological innovation, particularly in data collection, management, and processing through remote sensing, reported the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation’s press service.

The agreement also includes joint efforts in risk management for floods and droughts, scientific and technical cooperation, and the training of highly qualified specialists.

During the signing ceremony, the ministers held a bilateral meeting with representatives of leading Israeli companies to discuss potential projects, including the introduction of water-saving technologies in agriculture and programs to train Kazakh specialists at Israeli enterprises.