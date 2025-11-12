Kazakhstan Explores Climate, AI Transformation, Sustainable Corporate Governance

ALMATY — Nazarbayev University (NU) hosted the conference on Governing Transitions: Climate, Artificial Intelligence, and a Sustainable Future for Kazakhstan and Central Asia in Astana, bringing together leaders to explore how climate and digital transformation are reshaping corporate governance across the region.

Organized by Chapter Zero Kazakhstan with the support of NU, the event focused on three key transitions such as climate, energy, and technology, that are defining new standards of sustainability and competitiveness for Central Asian economies.

Participants discussed strategies for managing climate and technological risks, adaptation to global geopolitical shifts, decarbonization, the development of artificial intelligence, and the strengthening of digital sovereignty, reported the company’s press service.

Aray Serikzhanova, CEO of Chapter Zero Kazakhstan, noted that the region stands at a turning point in aligning governance with the global sustainability agenda.

“Kazakhstan and Central Asia have a unique opportunity to shape their own model of responsible leadership, where climate, technology, and human capital converge into a single direction of progress,” she said.

Professor at NU’s Graduate School of Business Roza Nurgozhayeva emphasized the importance of collective engagement.

“Our goal was to create a space for meaningful dialogue about the future of governance. It is essential that business, academia, and government work together to develop practices that strengthen trust, resilience, and innovation in the region,” she said.

Discussions highlighted the importance for boards of directors and senior management to integrate sustainability and ethical use of artificial intelligence into corporate strategies. Participants agreed that advancing climate resilience and digital transformation will be key to maintaining competitiveness and investor confidence in the years ahead.