Kazakh Diplomas to Be Recognized in China, Japan, South Korea 

ALMATY – Kazakh university diplomas will be recognized in China, Japan, South Korea and other Asia-Pacific nations, following the Nov.19 Mazhilis (lower chamber of Parliament) ratification of the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education, adopted in Tokyo in 2011.

The move is expected to significantly expand academic and professional mobility for Kazakh graduates across one of the world’s most dynamic regions, reported the lower chamber’s press service.

The convention aims to simplify procedures for recognizing university degrees, diplomas and other qualifications, ensuring transparency and fairness in their evaluation. Under the agreement, participating states commit to recognizing qualifications from other member countries, unless substantial differences exist between educational programs.

A key requirement of the convention is the establishment of national information centers in each member state. These centers will provide verified data on higher education systems, accredited institutions and qualification standards, facilitating smoother cooperation and trust among countries.

At the same time, Kazakhstan entered reservations to several provisions, particularly those related to the recognition of qualifications obtained through non-traditional learning models or incomplete academic programs, citing national education standards.

With Kazakhstan’s accession, the Tokyo Convention now includes 12 member states such as Afghanistan, Armenia, Australia, China, Fiji, the Holy See, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and Türkiye.