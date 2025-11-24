Kazakh Cultural Center Opens in Belgium 

ALMATY — A new Kazakh Cultural Center has opened in Brussels, Belgium, creating a permanent space for Kazakhs living in Europe to learn the Kazakh language, reconnect with national traditions, and strengthen cultural ties.

The initiative marks a significant step in supporting the diaspora and expanding Kazakhstan’s cultural presence abroad, reported the embassy’s press service on Nov. 23.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko highlighted the strategic importance of the center, noting that it will play a key role in preserving the Kazakh language, traditions, and cultural identity among younger generations.

“The launch of the Kazakh Cultural Center is an important step in supporting our compatriots abroad. It will contribute to preserving our language, traditions, and cultural identity, especially among younger generations,” he said.

The center was established following years of appeals from Kazakh families living in Belgium. Project coordinator Ardak Moldanyazova, who works closely with the local diaspora, said parents had long expressed concern that their children had few opportunities to speak Kazakh or learn about national customs.

“That is why establishing such a center is both necessary and timely. Now our families have a space where children can gradually reconnect with their linguistic and cultural roots,” she said.

Operating on a permanent basis, the center will serve as an active cultural hub for Kazakhs across Europe. It will offer language classes for both children and adults, creative and educational workshops, traditional music lessons, as well as broader cultural programmes designed to strengthen community engagement. The center is expected to become a key venue for cultural dialogue and a meaningful bridge between Belgium and Kazakhstan.