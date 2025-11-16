How Do Foreign Tourists Spend Their Money in Kazakhstan?

ASTANA – Foreign visitors to Kazakhstan spend the largest share of their budgets on experiencing the country’s gastronomy, according to a recent analysis by Kazakh Tourism. On average, 27% of international travelers’ expenses go to restaurants and cafes, reflecting strong interest in local cuisine and hospitality.

Accommodation and shopping each account for 23% of spending, showing steady demand for hotels and growing interest in souvenirs, local products, and consumer goods. Air travel consumes 12% of tourist budgets, while car rentals and recreational activities each make up 4%, supporting independent exploration and cultural engagement. Purchases of valuable items, such as jewelry and art, represent around 3% of expenditures, the company’s press service reported on Nov. 11.

“This spending structure demonstrates the tourism industry’s contribution to the development of small and medium-sized businesses and the service sector,” said Daniel Serzhanuly, acting chairman of Kazakh Tourism.