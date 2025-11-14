From Opera to Circus: Your Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – From heart warming concerts and captivating theater performances to an exciting football match, both Astana and Almaty offer a delightful array of weekend experiences. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a guide to the must-attend events in these two cities for the upcoming weekend.

Astana

“Romeo and Juliet” ballet, Nov. 15

Step into the world of Shakespeare’s most iconic love story, told through expressive choreography, emotional storytelling, and a powerful musical score. This production brings the intensity of youthful passion, family conflict, and fate to the stage, transforming the classic tale into a visually stunning ballet experience.

Venue: Astana Ballet; Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan-Belgium football match, Nov. 15

The long-awaited football clash between Kazakhstan and Belgium as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers promises an evening of energy, passion, and national pride. Fans can expect an intense game filled with emotion and excitement.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Soul Therapy” concert, Nov. 15

Mark the fifth anniversary of Bagzhan Oktyabr’s musical project with an evening that unites world classics, Kazakh folk motifs, and famous film soundtracks. The cellist, known for his deeply emotional performances and cinematic visuals filmed in stunning landscapes, will take the stage with a live orchestra.

Venue: Qazaqqoncert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Aisulu” opera, Nov. 15

A warm and lively Kazakh comic opera that follows a heartfelt love story set in a village of the 1960–70s. Filled with humor, bright music, and charming characters, the performance offers an easy, uplifting evening with a nostalgic touch.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Chamber Concert evening by Polina Hanym, Nov. 16

Enjoy an intimate chamber evening where gentle vocals blend seamlessly with refined instrumental arrangements.Expect lyrical melodies, elegant harmonies, and a performance that feels personal – the kind of concert that lets you slow down, breathe, and simply enjoy beautiful music in a cozy setting.

Venue: The Walls; 38 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Aquarelle” Circus Spectacle, Nov. 15-16

Experience a vivid and imaginative circus show filled with graceful acrobatics, daring aerial acts, expressive choreography, and lighthearted clown performances. The production unfolds like a moving painting, shifting from soft, dreamlike moments to bright, dynamic scenes that captivate both children and adults.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Almaty Comic Con, Nov. 16

A major celebration of comics, anime, video games, and pop culture, this one-day festival brings together fans, creators, and cosplayers for a full immersion in geek culture. Expect dazzling cosplay contests, interactive workshops, artist panels, and autograph spots with well-known comic and anime artists.

Venue: Forum Mall, Event Space; 617 Seifullin Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Tuaregs” spectacle, Nov. 15-16

A powerful and visually poetic theatre piece exploring themes of power, pain, and humanity through the lens of myth and ritual. Set in a symbolic world inspired by the Tuareg nomads of the desert, the performance delves into the complexity of authority and vulnerability, especially from a female perspective.

Venue: 44 Markov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Hollywood Soundtracks” concert, Nov. 16

Enjoy an evening of iconic movie music brought to life by a live orchestra. From thrilling adventures to heartfelt melodies, this concert captures the emotion and magic of Hollywood films, creating a memorable experience for cinema and music lovers alike.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Autumn Melodies” concert, Nov. 16

Enjoy a serene evening of autumn-inspired music, where soft, warm melodies evoke the gentle beauty of the season. This intimate concert blends classical pieces and lyrical compositions, creating a cozy and reflective atmosphere.

Venue: Abay Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“RnB Soul Jazz” concert, Nov. 16

Enjoy an evening of smooth RnB, soulful jazz, and relaxing grooves with Erlan SMP. The concert features heartfelt melodies, warm vocals, and a cozy atmosphere – perfect for music lovers looking for a calm, soulful night.

Venue: Love Wine Club ; 112 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.