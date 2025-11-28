End of November Highlights: What’s On & Where to Go

ASTANA – As the weekend approaches, Astana and Almaty are set to welcome a vibrant mix of cultural and entertainment events. Whether your interests lie in theater, concert or exhibitions, this weekend has something for everyone. The editorial team of The Astana Times has selected the line-up of events to enjoy with loved ones.

Astana

“The Legacy of Abai – the Wisdom of the People” exhibition, Nov. 20 – Dec. 19

A cultural exhibition dedicated to the legacy of Abai Kunanbayev — poet, philosopher, and reformer. Through rare artifacts, manuscripts, and multimedia displays, the exhibition explores Abai’s enduring influence on Kazakh identity, ethics, and national thought.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

How Tradition Becomes a Trend, meeting with the Turan ensemble, Nov. 29

Founded in 2008 at the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, the Turan ensemble has become a symbol of powerful Turkic sound and modern national identity.

This special evening offers a rare chance to meet the artists behind the music, to hear their stories, inspirations, creative journey, and the philosophy that shapes their unique sound.

Venue: Ozge Epic creative hub; 12A Beybarys Sultan Street. Tickets are available here.

“Gala Opera” concert, Nov. 29

A grand evening of operatic masterpieces performed by leading soloists and orchestra. Expect powerful vocals, timeless compositions, and the full elegance of classical stage tradition.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Romeo and Juliet” performance, Nov. 29

Venue: Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Kazakh Musical and Drama Theater; 8/1 Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Symphonic Harmonies” concert, Nov. 29

An evening where classical music meets contemporary ballet language. Graceful movement, live orchestra, and emotional depth merge into one refined performance.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Great Silk Road” ballet, Nov. 29 – 30

Journey through the legendary Silk Road comes to life on stage, combining classical ballet, storytelling, and visual artistry that unites East and West.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Moldanazar solo concert, Nov. 29

This is one of the city’s most awaited events. Moldanazar brings his signature electronic-indie vibe, dreamy melodies and heartfelt lyrics to the stage. A great night out if you’re in the mood for beautiful music and modern Kazakh sound.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Art evening, Nov. 29

A cozy creative gathering for those who want to paint, relax, and explore self-expression in a welcoming artistic atmosphere.

Venue: Carpe Diem painting studio; 302 Navoy Street. Tickets are available here.

Khazar Ethno Group live concert, Nov. 30

Ancient instruments awaken with modern sound, weaving together timeless melodies, cultural motifs, and mystical energy into a performance that transports the audience across centuries.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The World of Turkish Series” concert, Nov. 30

A vibrant fan-show inspired by the most iconic Turkish dramas. Dynamic performances, recognizable soundtracks, and an atmosphere of pure entertainment for series lovers.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.