Digitizing Trade Could Boost Kazakhstan’s Turnover 15%, EU-Backed Study Finds

ALMATY — Kazakhstan can increase trade turnover by up to 15% by fully digitalizing its trade processes, according to a new CART.IS study presented in Astana on Nov. 5. The analysis, supported by the European Union and the International Trade Centre (ITC), identified specific areas where Kazakhstan can accelerate digital transformation to make foreign trade faster and more efficient.

According to the study, 81% of Kazakhstan’s 27 key trade-related services are already provided electronically, while 19% still rely on paper-based processes, reported the Ministry of Trade and Integration’s press service.

Limited interoperability remains a major barrier as 15 government IT systems operate independently, with only 11 connected to the interdepartmental electronic interaction system. Fourteen services still require full integration.

The research also found that 60% of cross-border trade procedures need digital connectivity with systems in neighboring countries such as Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. The lack of integration leads to document duplication, delays and higher transaction costs for businesses.

Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov said the next step is not only digitalization but also ensuring the interoperability of government systems.

“The CART.IS initiative is not just an analytical exercise but a practical tool that will help Kazakhstan make foreign trade faster, more transparent, and more predictable,” he said.

EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleska Simkic commended the country’s progress in advancing e-government and digital trade systems.

“Kazakhstan is already demonstrating impressive results in paperless trade and digital transformation. This provides a strong foundation for deepening economic cooperation with Europe,” she said.

The study also revealed that only five of the twelve institutions involved in foreign trade have dedicated digitalization departments, underscoring the need to strengthen institutional capacity and interagency coordination.

QazTrade Deputy Director General Nurlan Kulbatyrov added that completing the transition to paperless trade could have a significant economic impact.

“Fully digital trade could increase Kazakhstan’s trade turnover by 10–15% annually by reducing business costs,” he said.

The CART.IS study was conducted under the Ready4Trade: Fostering Prosperity through the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor project. The initiative aims to modernize trade procedures, enhance regional connectivity, and support small and medium-sized enterprises in Central Asia.