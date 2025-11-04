DBK Launches $1 Billion Program to Boost Rare Earth and Critical Materials Sector

ALMATY – The Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK), a subsidiary of Baiterek Holding, has announced the launch of a $1 billion financing program to support projects in the extraction and processing of rare and critical materials.

The program, designed for the period 2025–2030, aims to accelerate the country’s industrial diversification and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the global market for high-value materials, reported the Ministry of National Economy’s press service on Oct. 31.

DBK Chairman Marat Yelibayev emphasized the importance of developing high-tech industries and expanding domestic processing capacity. According to him, the program reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic focus on supporting new growth drivers in the economy.

“We are creating conditions for Kazakhstan to become a producer of finished goods with high added value. It will help form new technological chains, enhance industrial competitiveness, and solidify Kazakhstan’s role in the global market for critical materials,” Yelibayev said.

The program is expected to serve as a key tool for financing medium and large-scale enterprises implementing investment projects in the mining and metallurgical sector.

It aims to provide long-term financing of up to 20 years with a reduced minimum loan threshold of 5 billion tenge (approximately US$9.3 million). Borrowers will also benefit from grace periods designed to support project development during the initial stages.

Funding will be available for metallurgical projects with confirmed reserves in accordance with the JORC international standard. The list of eligible materials includes lanthanides, scandium, and yttrium, as well as lithium, cobalt, tungsten, germanium, gallium, and graphite.

According to DBK, the program will help create new jobs, expand non-resource exports, and foster technological innovation in metallurgy and mining.