Central Asian Agriculture Ministers Sign Joint Declaration and Food Security Plan Through 2030

ASTANA – Central Asian agriculture ministers signed the joint declaration and Central Asia Food Security Plan through 2030 during a Nov. 10 meeting in Tashkent, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation and promote sustainable agricultural development.

The meeting brought together heads of relevant agencies, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and international organizations. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov, reported the ministry’s press service.

Taszhurekov highlighted that partnerships among Central Asian countries have reached a new level, stressing the importance of agricultural collaboration.

He outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing agro-industrial modernization, including expanding oilseed crops by 1 million hectares, legumes by 300,000 hectares, and growing irrigated agriculture, where areas under water-saving technologies nearly doubled to 590,000 hectares over two years. By 2030, this figure is expected to reach 1.3 million hectares. These efforts have contributed to record grain and oilseed harvests for the second consecutive year.

The meeting also addressed regional infrastructure and trade, including transport, energy, and innovation projects. Kazakhstan shared examples such as the Central Asia International Center for Industrial Cooperation on the Uzbekistan border and the Alatau Industrial and Logistics Complex on the Kyrgyz border.

Agricultural trade with Central Asian countries reached $2.3 billion from January to September, up 24.4% from the previous year. Major exports include wheat, flour, vegetable oil, beef, and sugar, while fruits and vegetables are the main imports.

Another key discussion point was the establishment of a regional center for sustainable agriculture to serve as a hub for sharing expertise and implementing global best practices.