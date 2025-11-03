Burabay’s Iconic Landmarks Get Major Upgrade With New Observation Decks and Family Attractions

ASTANA – Eight renovated observation decks and new amenities have transformed Burabay’s most famous natural landmarks: Mount Bolektau, Ayutas and Tufelka Rocks, and the Valley of Love, making the area more beautiful, safer, and convenient for visitors.

Mount Bolektau’s ascent no longer resembles a mountaineering challenge. The trail now features sturdy stairs leading to a spacious wooden terrace with railings and benches, offering panoramic views of Burabay’s blue expanse. Visitors linger here to take photos or simply enjoy the scenery, reported Kazinform on Nov. 2.

“We aimed to combine beauty with comfort and harmony. Not a single tree was harmed during construction. Nature remains untouched. In the Bishi Kaiyndar (Dancing Birches in English) park, everything is designed for family recreation, with artistic stone and wooden sculptures, scenic gazebos, and picnic areas along the shore,” said Dastan Smagulov, CEO of Arkhi Prosto.

A fresh scent of wood greets tourists at Cape Gorely, where a new panoramic platform and a photo zone with carved sculptures have been installed. The isthmus between Burabay and Bolshoy Chebachy lakes features a new parking area and a cozy observation bridge, one of the few places where both lakes can be seen at once.

Safety has been a top priority, as 35 smart cameras connected to a SMART system monitor tourist routes and environmental compliance.

A new rope park near the Valley of Love has already become a popular spot for families with children. As evening falls, the forest grows quiet except for the whisper of wind in the pines and the glow of lights below, illuminating the renovated decks where visitors can now enjoy Burabay from a fresh new perspective.