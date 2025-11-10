Almaty Unveils Monumental Mural Honoring UN’s 80th Anniversary

ALMATY — A unique large-scale mural by surrealist artist Adil Aubekerov, measuring 36 by 6 meters, was unveiled on Nov. 7 at an altitude of 3,200 meters in the Shymbulak Mountain Resort in Almaty, marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

Opening the ceremony, the representative of the UN Department of Global Communications, Vlastimil Samek, highlighted the initiative’s community-driven nature.

“It calls on each of us to build a world where innovation serves people, nature is protected, and no one is left behind,” he said.

Nurlan Seitkazin, managing director of Shymbulak Development, emphasized the resort’s broader vision for community and culture.

“We want Shymbulak to become a point of attraction not only for athletes, but also for the creative community and the social scene. Shymbulak is our heritage, and we want it to live, grow, inspire, and bring people together,” he said.

Artist Adil Aubekerov described the mural as a bridge between nomadic symbolism and contemporary expression. According to him, the mural draws on the visual and intangible heritage of nomads, translating their symbolic language into a contemporary artistic form.

“Each fragment carries its own memory. Together, they tell a story about what makes us a community — respect for nature, for neighbours, for peace. For me, this mural is a mosaic of values that the UN has upheld for 80 years, and the gaze of a nomad turned toward tomorrow,” Aubekerov said.

The Shymbulak mural is the world’s first and largest high-altitude mural dedicated to the UN. While many major art projects have celebrated the UN globally, Aubekerov’s work stands out for its unique blend of Kazakh nomadic symbolism and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Laura Adamova, founder of Living Atmosphere, reflected on the company’s role in the project.

“We believe in a new era of patronage: supporting art is as natural as taking care of one’s home. In this sense, we speak the same language as the artist: we shape spaces that feel good to live in and that one would want to pass down to future generations,” she said.

Aubekerov’s artistic language combines a deep appreciation for traditional visual systems with modern elements of biology and urban expression. Drawing inspiration from Paleolithic petroglyphs and the animal style, he creates visual dialogues where humanity and nature coexist in harmony. His improvisational approach gives the mural a sense of rhythm and vitality.

The mural was created at the initiative of Living Atmosphere with the support of Bank CenterCredit, in partnership with Shymbulak and the UN Office in Kazakhstan. The project has become a part of the official UN anniversary program.