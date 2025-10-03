Your October Guide to Arts and Culture in Astana and Almaty 

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events promising a great weekend filled with captivating experiences. Whether you’re a music lover, history enthusiast, or adventure seeker, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and enjoy the time with family and friends.

Astana

Exhibition “Jewelry Code: Data as Wearable Art,” Oct. 2 – Dec. 2

The Syldyr Project presents Kazakhstan’s first international exhibition of data art and conceptual jewelry. Showcasing works by over 60 artists from 28 countries, the exhibition reimagines traditional jewelry through the lens of digital expression – transforming data into weight, texture, and form. A thoughtful exploration of how numbers can carry memory, meaning, and beauty.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Traces of Oghuz Steppe Culture,” Sept. 25 – Oct. 25

Step into an immersive exhibition that unveils the visual and symbolic legacy of the Oghuz nomadic peoples. Discover artifacts, intricate motifs, and thoughtfully curated displays that trace a deep connection to steppe traditions.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Language of Love” performance, Oct. 3 – 4

A tribute to the poetry of Abai, “Language of Love” is a ballet filled with tenderness, sorrow, and philosophical depth. Through expressive choreography and striking visuals, it captures the emotional essence of Abai’s reflections on love and life.

Also in the program is “Heritage of the Great Steppe,” a dynamic suite inspired by Kazakh traditions, music, and nomadic spirit. It offers a modern take on cultural heritage through vivid movement and stagecraft.

Venue: Astana Ballet Theater; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Rigoletto” opera, Oct. 3-5

Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto returns to the stage, a powerful tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. With dramatic music, striking costumes, and world-class vocals, this classic opera promises an unforgettable evening.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Nomadic Rhythms: A Tapestry of Tradition; Spirit in the Heart of Kazakhstan, a tour to Berkutchi house, Oct. 2-5

Escape the city and immerse yourself in Kazakhstan’s nomadic heritage at Berkutchi House. Watch eagle hunting, try horseback archery, enjoy folk music and dance, and savor authentic Kazakh cuisine. This hands-on experience brings the Great Steppe’s traditions to life with stories, rhythms, and warm hospitality.

Meeting point: Baiterek Monument, 14, Nurzhol Boulevard. Get more information here.

Almaty

AlA Craft international festival, Oct. 4-5

Over 100 artisans from Kazakhstan and beyond will showcase traditional crafts, live performances, and workshops celebrating global craftsmanship.

Don’t miss this vibrant festival honoring Almaty’s new status as a World Craft City.

Venue: Abai Square; Get more information here.

Bookfest, Oct. 1- 31

Dive into the world of books with inspiring lectures, hands-on workshops, and exclusive author meetups. Take advantage of special discounts on a wide range of titles and join exciting prize draws throughout the festival. A must-visit event for book lovers and curious minds alike.

Venue: Meloman Grand; 58, Gogol Street. Entry is free.

“Vivaldi and Piazzolla” concert evening by candlelight, Oct. 5

Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening by candlelight, where timeless melodies and passionate rhythms intertwine. Experience the delicate elegance of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” alongside the fiery spirit of Piazzolla’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires,” brought to life by masterful violinist Dinara Bazarbayeva. Let the flickering candlelight set the mood for a night of sublime music, where Baroque grace meets the soul of tango in a truly unforgettable performance.

Venue: Kazakh Concert Hall; 83, Abylaikhan Street. Tickets are available here.

Magic Circus Tango, Oct. 4 – Nov. 16

Step into a world where the elegance of tango meets the thrill of circus artistry. Magic Circus Tango brings together graceful dancers and daring acrobats in a mesmerizing performance that blends passion, precision, and spectacle.

Experience the fiery rhythms of tango intertwined with breathtaking aerial feats, contortion, and acrobatic displays under the grand circus dome. This unique fusion promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Art Evening, Oct. 3-5

Immerse yourself in an inspiring atmosphere at art evening, where creativity flows freely. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, this event offers a unique opportunity to explore your artistic potential.

Venue: Carpe Diem painting studio. 302, Navoi Street. Tickets are available here.