Your Guide to Republic Day Weekend: Key Events and Celebrations 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will celebrate Republic Day on Oct. 25, honoring the Declaration of Sovereignty adopted in 1990. The Astana Times has curated a vibrant lineup of concerts, exhibitions, and cultural events to help you make the most of the Republic Day weekend in Astana and Almaty, a perfect way to celebrate freedom and national pride.

Astana

Autumn Run, Oct. 25

The city will celebrate Republic Day with a festive autumn run that brings together amateur and professional runners. Participants can choose between five and ten kilometer distances and enjoy the spirit of unity and healthy living. The event promises an energetic, uplifting atmosphere and a perfect way to embrace the season outdoors.

Registration begins at 7.30 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m.

Venue: Triathlon Park. Entry is open to all.

Festive concert, Oct. 25

A vibrant concert featuring performances by the national cultural centers of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan will light up the Yessil River embankment, showcasing the country’s rich diversity and unity through music, dance, and national traditions.

Venue: Amphitheater, 2/6 Turan Avenue. Entry is free.

Astana Art Fair, Oct. 24-26

Explore the city’s first international contemporary art exhibition featuring painting, sculpture, and installations by artists from Kazakhstan and beyond. It is an excellent way to spend the day surrounded by creativity and inspiration.

Venue: Congress Center; 44 Sauran Street. Tickets are available here.

“Saiygulik” performance, Oct. 25

“Saiygulik,” which means “racehorse” in Kazakh, is a poignant stage production that portrays endurance, courage, and the core values of Kazakh culture through heartfelt performances and music.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Football match, Oct. 26

Football fans can expect an energetic clash as FC Zhenis takes on FC Kaisar at Astana Arena, with both teams bringing skill, intensity, and thrilling action to the field.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Eve’s performance, Oct. 25

The Tokyo-based DJ and producer brings her signature hard and industrial techno sound to Astana. Founder of her own label and underground party series, Eve’s set promises high energy and international flair, perfect for a night out.

Venue: Skvot Bar; 2 Koshkarbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” performance, Oct. 26

Step into the legendary Kazakh love story brought to life through music, dance, and striking visuals. This is a stunning production that celebrates national heritage and artistry.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“From Violin to Double Bass” concert, Oct. 26

A refined afternoon for classical music lovers. The concert showcases the depth and harmony of string instruments – a perfect cultural break in between busy city days.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Great Silk Way. Saka Gold,” Oct. 7 – Nov. 1

This enchanting exhibition takes visitors on a journey along the ancient Silk Road, where gleaming gold artifacts and Saka-inspired motifs reveal the beauty and mystery of the nomadic world, intertwining history, art, and imagination.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” musical tale, Oct. 26

A family favorite comes to life in this whimsical retelling of the beloved fairy tale. With colorful costumes, playful staging, and heartfelt performances, this production captures the magic, humor, and timeless charm of Cinderella’s journey from hardship to happiness.

Venue: Sintez Theater; 8 Baitursynov Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “From the Northern Renaissance to Modernism,” Oct. 17 – Nov. 9

This rare exhibition features original lithographs by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, René Magritte, and Marc Chagall, tracing the evolution from the refined elegance of Renaissance-inspired artistry to the bold innovations of Modernism. The public can also join guided tours for a more immersive experience.

Venue: LM Kulanshi Art Gallery; 22A Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Jewelry Code: Data as Wearable Art,” Oct. 2 – Dec. 2

The Syldyr Project presents Kazakhstan’s first international exhibition of data art and conceptual jewelry. Showcasing works by over 60 artists from 28 countries, the exhibition reimagines traditional jewelry through the lens of digital expression – transforming data into weight, texture, and form. This is a thoughtful exploration of how numbers can carry memory, meaning, and beauty.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Special festive events dedicated to Republic Day on Oct. 25

A giant Kazakh flag will be proudly unfurled, filling the air with color and emotion, a breathtaking symbol of unity, freedom, and national pride that will bring people together in celebration of the country’s spirit.

Venue: Medeu sports complex, 11 a.m.

One of the day’s highlights will be the Qazaq Flag Cube event, where participants will come together to create a large mosaic of the State Flag made entirely from Rubik’s cubes.

Venue: Abay Square; 148 Abay Avenue.

Kazakh Tazy Breed Exhibition, Oct. 25-26

An exhibition dedicated to the ancient Kazakh hunting dog will highlight the elegance, endurance, and loyalty of the tazy, a true symbol of national heritage. The event aims to preserve the breed, promote responsible dog ownership, and support professional breeders.

The country’s finest dogs will compete for national titles, giving visitors a chance to learn more about the history and unique qualities of this proud Kazakh breed.

Venue: 130 Kopernik Street

“Kulager” soundrama, Oct. 25

This performance embodies the essence of the Kazakh spirit – powerful, free, and filled with emotion. Through music and movement, it conveys the pride, rhythm, and soul of the steppe, celebrating the strength and beauty of national culture.

Venue: 38 Abylaikhan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Keruen Express, Oct. 25

A train journey revives the spirit of the Silk Road. Roll through breathtaking landscapes, enjoy refined service on board, and immerse yourself in history, culture and unforgettable vistas

Meeting place: Almaty-2 Railway Station. Get more information here.

“Altyn Adam” performance, Oct. 25

A captivating exhibition that unveils the legacy of the legendary Golden Man, a symbol of Kazakhstan’s ancient history and pride. Visitors can admire exquisite artifacts, intricate jewelry, and ceremonial treasures that tell the story of a powerful civilization and its timeless artistry.

Venue: State Puppet Theater; 63 Pushkin Street. Tickets are available here.

Bookfest, Oct. 24 – 31

Dive into the world of books with inspiring lectures, hands-on workshops, and exclusive author meetups. Take advantage of special discounts on a wide range of titles and join exciting prize draws throughout the festival. It is a must-visit event for book lovers and curious minds alike.

Venue: Meloman Grand; 58 Gogol Street. Entry is free.

“Beauty and the Beast” performance, Oct. 25

A touching tale about love that looks beyond appearances, reminding us that true beauty lives in the soul.

Venue: Schoolchildren’s Palace; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Auyl experience, Oct 27

Experience a unique side of Kazakhstan through authentic village life. This is not just a tour, but a chance to live, learn, and connect with the people and their traditions.

Meeting place: 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.