Where Fall Meets Art: This Week’s Must-See Highlights

ASTANA – There is something about fall evenings that makes art feel a little more electric. From soulful concerts to inspiring exhibitions, both Astana and Almaty offer endless ways to spend the weekend. Here are the highlights The Astana Times recommends you don’t miss this weekend.

Astana

Exhibition “The Path To The Temple,” Oct. 2 – 22

This exhibition invites visitors on a spiritual and artistic journey, reflecting on the meaning of sacred spaces in contemporary life. Featuring paintings and installations, it encourages viewers to explore the harmony between culture and human creativity.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “From the Northern Renaissance to Modernism,” Oct. 17 – Nov. 9

This rare exhibition features original lithographs by Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Rene Magritte, and Marc Chagall, tracing the evolution from the refined elegance of Renaissance-inspired artistry to the bold innovations of Modernism. Visitors can also join guided tours for a more immersive experience.

Venue: LM Kulanshi Art Gallery; 22A Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

Kazakh Wrestling Championship, Oct. 18

A major national wrestling championship, Qazaqstan Barysy unites the strongest athletes from across the country. The event promises fierce bouts, a powerful display of national spirit, and an atmosphere charged with excitement and pride.

Venue: Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace; 43 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Sleeping Beauty” ballet, Oct. 17 – 18

Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece is brought to life through graceful choreography, enchanting scenery, and a fairytale atmosphere filled with magic, dreams, and the triumph of true love.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match, Oct. 19

FC Astana faces FC Aktobe in a much-anticipated clash between Kazakhstan’s two leading football teams, where skill, determination, and rivalry collide in a match set to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Great Silk Way. Saka Gold,” Oct.7 – Nov.1

This enchanting exhibition takes visitors on a journey along the ancient Silk Road, where gleaming gold artifacts and Saka-inspired motifs reveal the beauty and mystery of the nomadic world, intertwining history with art and imagination.

Venue: Has Sanat Gallery; 14 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Almaty Open ATP 250, Oct. 11 – 19

The ATP 250 tournament brings top-ranked players to the court, showcasing powerful serves, fast-paced rallies, and world-class matches that capture the spirit of international tennis. The tournament promises high-energy matches and an atmosphere that will captivate every tennis fan.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 211 Suyinbay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Marquis de Sade” performance, Oct. 18

A dramatic theater piece is touching on themes of power, morality, and transgression, inspired by or referencing the infamous French aristocrat. Expect provocative staging and intense storytelling.

Venue: Ermashov Amateur Theater; 35 Schepkin Street. Tickets are available here.

Vienna Strauss Philharmonie Orchestra concert, Oct. 18

A grand concert evening featuring one of Austria’s distinguished orchestras, filling the hall with the timeless charm of Strauss waltzes, lively polkas, and beloved classical masterpieces. The performance promises an atmosphere of grace and celebration, evoking the splendor of Vienna’s golden era, a true delight for lovers of classical music.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Dair Ard” concert; Oct. 18

An evening steeped in the enchanting atmosphere of ancient melodies and Celtic rhythms. Music filled with the spirit of legends, mountains, and wind will transport you to Ireland, radiating a magical energy where every note unfolds like a timeless tale.

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Le Corsaire” ballet, Oct. 19

A captivating ballet performance filled with energy, grace, and emotion and dramatic choreography rooted in Byron’s poem and classical ballet tradition. Vivid characters, and a sense of adventure create an atmosphere of passion and timeless elegance.

Venue: Abay Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.