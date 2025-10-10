What’s On This Weekend: Most Vibrant Events to Brighten Your Days

ASTANA – The weekend is calling, and it is packed with things to do. Catch some live music, stroll through an art show, or spend time with family in the fresh air: there is something for every taste. Take time to explore, relax, and make the most of your days off with this lineup of events curated by The Astana Times.

Astana

Exhibition “The Path To The Temple,” Oct. 2 – 22

This exhibition invites visitors on a spiritual and artistic journey, reflecting on the meaning of sacred spaces in contemporary life. Featuring paintings and installations, it encourages viewers to explore the harmony between culture and human creativity.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Köne Saryndar” concert, Oct. 11

This musical evening brings to life the echoes of Kazakhstan’s past through traditional instruments and modern interpretations. “Köne Saryndar,” which translates as ancient melodies from Kazakh, celebrates the country’s heritage with performances that weave together folk compositions and contemporary arrangements, offering audiences both cultural depth and emotional resonance.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Gala Opera concert, Oct. 11

World-famous soprano Albina Shagimuratova will perform in the capital together with guest artists. The concert program features arias and ensemble works from the classical repertoire, highlighting the singers’ mastery and versatility.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Freedom” Argentine dance show, Oct. 12

Arriving from Argentina, “Freedom” ignites the stage with rhythm and emotion. Tango, acrobatics, and live music intertwine in a dazzling performance that celebrates movement at its most potent.

Venue: Zhastar Sarayi; 34 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

English Stand Up for Teachers, Oct. 11

Organized by English Comedy KZ and Comedypoint, this stand up event brings laughter to educators and beyond. With witty takes on teaching, daily life, and cultural quirks, the evening promises light-hearted humor in English – a rare treat in the local comedy scene.

Venue: Harat’s Irish Pub; 10 Askar Tokpanov Street. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League, Oct. 12

Hockey fans can look forward to a thrilling clash as Astana’s Barys faces off against Torpedo in the Kontinental Hockey League. The game promises fast-paced action, roaring crowds, and high-stakes drama as both teams fight for league dominance.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Almaty Open ATP 250, Oct. 11-19

The ATP 250 tournament brings top-ranked players to the court, showcasing powerful serves, fast-paced rallies, and world-class matches that capture the spirit of international tennis. The tournament promises high-energy matches and an atmosphere that will captivate every tennis fan. The opening ceremony promises to feature Kazakhstan’s star Dimash Qudaibergen.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 211 Suyinbay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet, Oct. 11

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

Venue: Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Kazakhstan Basketball Championship, Oct. 11

The excitement of the National Basketball League comes to Almaty as Almaty Legion faces Tobol from Kostanai. With fierce competition and passionate fans, the match highlights the growing popularity of basketball in Kazakhstan.

Venue: Champion sport complex; 6 Kozhabekov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Jeanne d’Arc” performance, Oct. 10-11

The life and sacrifice of Joan of Arc is brought to the stage in this moving, dramatic adaptation. The play explores courage, faith, and destiny through powerful performances, offering audiences both historical reflection and emotional resonance.

Venue: 2act Theater; 127/11 к1, Makataev Street. Tickets are available here.