Tajikistan Secures $3 Billion in Investment at Dushanbe Invest-2025 Forum

ASTANA – Tajikistan signed 26 agreements worth $3.12 billion on the first day of the Dushanbe Invest-2025 International Investment Forum.

According to the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, the agreements cover key strategic sectors, including energy, industry, and communications. The energy sector accounted for the largest share, totaling $2.4 billion, while nine industrial projects worth $386 million and communications contracts valued at $333.5 million were also concluded, reported Kazinform on Oct. 15.

Four public-private partnership deals worth $8.9 million highlighted stronger cooperation between the state and private sector. Additionally, two memorandums of understanding were signed with Saudi Arabia during the fifth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Cultural Affairs.

Held under the theme Green Investments: Opportunities Today for a Sustainable Future, the forum reflects Tajikistan’s strategic focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and the transition to a digital economy.