Sweet November Begins with Captivating Exhibitions and Performances

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events promising a great weekend filled with captivating experiences. Whether you are a music lover, exhibition enthusiast, or adventure seeker, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and enjoy the time with family and friends.

Astana

Exhibition “Imprint of Civilization:Selected Artwares of Ancient China,” Oct. 22 – Jan. 25

This is an immersive exhibition exploring traces of ancient worlds and their timeless influence. Through artifacts, textures, and visual stories, visitors step into centuries of human creativity and heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Lecture “​​Picasso vs. Dali: Battle of Titans,” Nov. 1

Original lithographs by Picasso, Dalí, Magritte, and Chagall reveal how modern masters reshaped perception and emotion. Each piece carries energy of rebellion, imagination, and genius.

Venue: LM Kulanshi Art; 22A Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

Art Party, Nov. 1

Evening of colors, music, and creativity. Guests paint, share laughter, and find inspiration in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere – perfect way to unwind after a busy week.

Venue: 49 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

We See. We Hear. We Discuss, public talk, Nov. 1

Artist Aisha Sakhariyeva presents “Teenage Pregnancy,” a powerful work that transforms the traditional Kazakh five-finger bracelet into a visual story about growing up, health, and self-awareness. Each element of the jewelry symbolizes real statistics on teenage pregnancy, inviting reflection on important social issues.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Nurgisa” choreographic performance, Nov. 1

Fusion of modern dance and Kazakh rhythm. The performance reflects inner strength, spirit, and motion of national identity through expressive choreography.

Venue: Naz State Dance Theater; 1 Almalyk Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” musicle, Nov. 1

Legendary Kazakh love story is told through powerful voices and emotional music. The production captures beauty, courage, and destiny of two hearts bound by tradition and fate.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Omarov Street, Tickets are available here.

“Qazaqsha Therapy” concert, Nov. 1

A bold fusion of Kazakh heritage and modern sound. Traditional melodies meet contemporary rhythms, creating a captivating musical journey that celebrates culture and renews the spirit.

Venue: Congress Hall; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

“Touch the Light” ballet, Nov. 1

A dance performance merging elegance, modern choreography, and poetic light effects. The stage transforms into a dreamlike space where motion becomes language of emotion.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“La Traviata” opera, Nov. 2

Verdi’s opera, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ “The Lady of the Camellias,” caused a stir in the 19th century with its modern plot, costumes, and the bold portrayal of a “fallen woman.” The title, meaning “the one who goes astray,” highlights the tragic fate of the main character.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

International Ballet Dance Festival, Nov. 1-2

Performance by world-renowned ballerina Lucia Lacarra, bringing grace, emotion, and power to the stage. Every movement reflects her mastery, purity of art, and deep devotion to dance.

Venue: Almaty Theater; 34 Halyk Square. Tickets are available here.

Magic Circus Tango, Nov. 1-2

This is a show combining passion of tango with artistry of circus. Music, acrobatics, and rhythm blend into one dazzling performance full of surprise and fire.

Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Sen” musical, Nov. 1-2

Experimental theater experience exploring dreams, inner worlds, and transformation. Visuals, music, and movement guide the audience through emotional reflection.

Venue: ArtKöshe; 44 Markov Street. Tickets are available here.

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits, Nov. 1

Concert of meditative beauty and gentle piano harmonies. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Swan Lake” ballet, Nov. 2

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.

A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Abay Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.