Sweet November Begins with Captivating Exhibitions and Performances

By Fatima Kemelova in Tourism on 31 October 2025

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events promising a great weekend filled with captivating experiences. Whether you are a music lover, exhibition enthusiast, or adventure seeker, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Mark your calendars and enjoy the time with family and friends.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Astana

Exhibition “Imprint of Civilization:Selected Artwares of Ancient China,” Oct. 22 – Jan. 25

This is an immersive exhibition exploring traces of ancient worlds and their timeless influence. Through artifacts, textures, and visual stories, visitors step into centuries of human creativity and heritage.

Photo credit: kazpravda.kz

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here

Lecture “​​Picasso vs. Dali: Battle of Titans,” Nov. 1 

Original lithographs by Picasso, Dalí, Magritte, and Chagall reveal how modern masters reshaped perception and emotion. Each piece carries energy of rebellion, imagination, and genius.

Photo credit: open source

Venue:  LM Kulanshi Art; 22A Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here

Art Party, Nov. 1 

Evening of colors, music, and creativity. Guests paint, share laughter, and find inspiration in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere – perfect way to unwind after a busy week. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: 49 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here

We See. We Hear. We Discuss, public talk, Nov. 1

Artist Aisha Sakhariyeva  presents “Teenage Pregnancy,” a powerful work that transforms the traditional Kazakh five-finger bracelet into a visual story about growing up, health, and self-awareness. Each element of the jewelry symbolizes real statistics on teenage pregnancy, inviting reflection on important social issues.

National Museum of Kazakhstan. Photo credit: Ministry of Culture and Sport.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Nurgisa” choreographic performance, Nov. 1

Fusion of modern dance and Kazakh rhythm. The performance reflects inner strength, spirit, and motion of national identity through expressive choreography.

Nurgisa Tlendiyev, a legendary Kazakh composer and conductor. Photo creditL Wikipedia

Venue: Naz State Dance Theater; 1 Almalyk Street. Tickets are available here

“Kyz Zhibek” musicle, Nov. 1

Legendary Kazakh love story is told through powerful voices and emotional music. The production captures beauty, courage, and destiny of two hearts bound by tradition and fate.

Photo credit: Ticketon.kz

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Omarov Street, Tickets are available here. 

“Qazaqsha Therapy” concert,  Nov. 1

A bold fusion of Kazakh heritage and modern sound. Traditional melodies meet contemporary rhythms, creating a captivating musical journey that celebrates culture and renews the spirit.

Photo credit: dombyradastan.kz

Venue: Congress Hall; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here

“Touch the Light” ballet, Nov. 1

A dance performance merging elegance, modern choreography, and poetic light effects. The stage transforms into a dreamlike space where motion becomes language of emotion. 

Photo credit: Astana Ballet

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

“La Traviata” opera, Nov. 2

Verdi’s opera, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ “The Lady of the Camellias,” caused a stir in the 19th century with its modern plot, costumes, and the bold portrayal of a “fallen woman.” The title, meaning “the one who goes astray,” highlights the tragic fate of the main character. 

Photo credit: Astana Opera.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here. 

Almaty

International Ballet Dance Festival, Nov. 1-2

Performance by world-renowned ballerina Lucia Lacarra, bringing grace, emotion, and power to the stage. Every movement reflects her mastery, purity of art, and deep devotion to dance.

Photo credit: Ticketon.kz

Venue: Almaty Theater; 34 Halyk Square. Tickets are available here.

Magic Circus Tango, Nov. 1-2

This is a show combining passion of tango with artistry of circus. Music, acrobatics, and rhythm blend into one dazzling performance full of surprise and fire.

Photo credit: getty images

Venue: Kazakh State Circus; 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

“Sen” musical, Nov. 1-2

Experimental theater experience exploring dreams, inner worlds, and transformation. Visuals, music, and movement guide the audience through emotional reflection.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: ArtKöshe; 44 Markov Street. Tickets are available here. 

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits, Nov. 1

Concert of meditative beauty and gentle piano harmonies. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here

“Swan Lake” ballet, Nov. 2

Experience the timeless beauty of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” in a breathtaking ballet performance. This beloved tale from folklore follows a maiden cursed to live as a swan by dark forces. Prince Siegfried vows to save her, but fate leads him to a tragic betrayal.  

Photo credit: classicalmusicnews.ru

A masterpiece of classical ballet, “Swan Lake” captivates both newcomers and longtime fans. With stunning grace and precision, the dancers bring this story of love and destiny to life.

Venue: Abay Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »