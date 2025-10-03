SCAT Airlines Launches Direct Flights Between Kazakhstan and Latvia in 2026

ALMATY – SCAT Airlines will launch a direct passenger route between Kazakhstan and Latvia in spring 2026. It was announced on Oct. 2 Kazakhstan-Latvia business forum on new opportunities for cooperation in Almaty.



The new connection is expected to simplify travel, enhance business and cultural ties, accelerate joint projects, and unlock opportunities for tourism and investment between the two countries.

Kazakhstan emphasized Latvia’s role as a reliable partner, while the Latvian side highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic importance as a bridge between Asia and Europe, reported the Ministry of Transport press service.

Participants noted the positive momentum in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the transport sector. Cargo exports from Kazakhstan transiting through the Latvian ports of Riga, Ventspils, and Liepaja were recognized as a vital element in the logistics chain connecting Central Asia with European markets.

In addition to air travel, both sides underlined the growing potential of railway cooperation, as reflected in the steady increase in cargo transport volumes.