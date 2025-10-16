Qazpost Drives Kazakhstan’s Postal Leap to 39th in Global Postal Ranking

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has made a significant leap in the global postal industry, with Qazpost advancing to 39th place in the Universal Postal Union (UPU) ranking among more than 180 countries. This achievement reflects the company’s strong commitment to sustainable development and operational excellence.

A key driver behind this improvement was the notable reduction in CO2 emissions, aligning with global efforts to promote environmental responsibility. By embracing ESG principles — environmental, social, and corporate governance — Qazpost has implemented a comprehensive sustainable development strategy. This includes a gradual transition to energy-efficient lighting across its branches and logistics centers, reported the company’s press service on Oct. 15.

The company’s progress highlights both its high level of expertise and an evident dedication to the values underpinning the ESG agenda.

Kazakhstan’s success is underscored by its impressive score of 75.1 on the Integrated Postal Industry Development Index (2IPD), which ranks countries by the efficiency and sustainability of their national postal operators. This score places Kazakhstan among countries with highly developed postal systems.

The 2IPD evaluates postal operators annually across four key areas: reliability, accessibility, relevance, and sustainability. Kazakhstan showed improvements in all categories, particularly in sustainability (97/100) and delivery reliability (83.5/100).

Kazakhstan ranked 52nd in the previous report with a score of 66.4 points, marking a 13-place climb in the latest ranking.

The 2IPD is an analytical tool created by the UPU to measure the development, digital transformation, sustainability, and e-commerce readiness of postal operators worldwide. Kazakhstan’s progress demonstrates its growing leadership in the global postal community and its commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.