Kazakhstan’s Young Chess Players Top World Cadet Championship

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s national team topped the overall standings of the World Cadet Chess Championship (U8–U12) for the second consecutive year, winning three gold medals on home ground. The tournament took place from Sept. 19 to 30 at the Baluan Sholak Sports and Concert Complex in Almaty, bringing together 842 players from 88 countries and territories, including 229 participants from all 20 regions of Kazakhstan.

Alisha Bisaliyeva (G8), Adinur Adilbek (O8), and Danis Kuandykuly (O12) secured individual gold medals. China and the United States followed with one gold, one silver, and one bronze each, with China slightly ahead on total points, reported

President of Kazakhstan Chess Federation Timur Turlov said the tournament attracted a record number of participants and created a festive atmosphere in Almaty. He emphasized that it was especially symbolic for Kazakhstan’s young players to achieve historic success on home ground, reported the federation’s press service on Sept. 30.

“Alisha, Adinur, and Danis became world champions, and Kazakhstan showed the world that we have a strong chess school and a new generation of leaders capable of becoming the great stars of tomorrow,” he added.