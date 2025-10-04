Kazakhstan’s Oldest Resident Turns 115 as Number of Centenarians Reaches 448

ALMATY – Kazakhstan counts 448 citizens aged 100 and over, with the oldest resident, a woman from the Ulytau Region, marking her 115th birthday, according to recent statistics.

The largest number of centenarians resides in Almaty, home to 58 people over the age of 100. Turkistan Region follows with 53, while Almaty Region is third with 37 centenarians, reported the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population press service on Sept. 30.

Among the country’s oldest individuals are residents of Ulytau (115 years), Pavlodar (113 years), and Zhambyl (110 years).

The announcement came ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, observed globally on Oct. 1.