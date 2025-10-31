Kazakhstan to Open Branch of India’s Top Forensic Sciences University

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and India have signed an agreement to establish a branch of India’s National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Astana on Oct. 29, marking a major step in developing education and research in forensic science, cybersecurity, and criminal investigation.

The document was signed following a trilateral meeting at the Academy of Management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, with the participation of Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aidar Saitbekov, and NFSU Executive Registrar Shree Jadeja.

The new branch will operate on the basis of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, offering dual-degree programs in collaboration with NFSU’s main campus in Gandhinagar, India, reported the Ministry of Science and Higher Education press service.

The initiative aims to train highly qualified specialists for Kazakhstan’s law enforcement and judicial systems in fields including digital forensics, applied criminology, and IT security.

According to the ministries, the collaboration will also advance joint scientific and legal research projects, strengthen Kazakhstan’s academic potential, and position the country as a regional hub for forensic and technological education in Central Asia.

The sides plan to open modern laboratories, develop professional training programs, and organize expert exchanges to enhance regional expertise in combating cybercrime and advancing digital forensics.