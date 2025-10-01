Kazakhstan to Expand Ties with Council of Europe as PACE Commends Reforms

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and advancing democratic reforms in a joint statement issued on Sept. 30 in Strasbourg.

The statement, signed by Kazakh Senate Chairperson Maulen Ashimbayev and PACE President Theodoros Roussopoulos, emphasized that democracy, the rule of law, and human rights remain the foundations of an inclusive, prosperous, and harmonious society.

It welcomed Kazakhstan’s progress in constitutional and political reforms, the abolition of the death penalty, and accession to key international human rights protocols, reported the Senate’s press service.

The joint statement also underlined Kazakhstan’s efforts and praised the country’s active engagement with international partners.

“We support the efforts of Kazakhstan to accede to relevant Council of Europe conventions, and value our joint commitment to promoting human rights, rule of law and democracy,” the document read.

The statement was released during the autumn session of PACE, where Ashimbayev participated in discussions on Kazakhstan’s reform agenda and prospects for expanding cooperation with the Council of Europe.

On the sidelines of the session, he met with Roussopoulos, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, and PACE rapporteur on Kazakhstan Zsolt Németh.

“These are not cosmetic changes, but real examples that demonstrate the country’s determination to move toward European values. This is not only about the internal reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, but also about the role the country can play in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity,” Németh said during the debates on PACE report.

During the plenary session, speakers emphasized the importance of continuing the reform process and ensuring its full practical implementation, which would give further momentum to democratic transformation in Kazakhstan.

“Democratic reform is a complex and long-term process. But we are determined and will continue to move forward along this path,” Ashimbayev said.

Council of Europe representatives expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a unicameral Parliament, highlighting that the reform could increase legislative efficiency and consolidate political progress within a unified institutional system. They also emphasized the importance of social integration processes and the growing role of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Court in safeguarding human rights.