Kazakhstan Showcases Traditional National Costumes at Fashion Show in Seoul

ALMATY – As part of the Central Asia-Korea Friendship Day, Seoul hosted a traditional fashion show that showcased the cultural diversity and Kazakh rich creative traditions on Sept. 30.

The event was organized by the Central Asia-Korea Friendship Association and brought together President of the Association Lee Ok Ryun, President of the Asian Cultural Center Kim Sangug, diplomats from Central Asian countries, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service.

Kazakhstan was represented by the brand Tarbiya with a collection of national costumes blending traditional elements with modern aesthetics. The vibrant designs captivated the Korean audience and received enthusiastic praise.

In his opening remarks, Kazakh Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov highlighted the dynamic development of cultural ties between Central Asia and Korea. He stressed that joint projects in art, music, and the creative industries play a vital role in strengthening friendship among the nations.

The show served as a demonstration of successful cooperation and cultural exchange, further deepening ties between the peoples of Central Asia and South Korea.