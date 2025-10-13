Kazakhstan Sets Guinness World Record with Camel Caravan in Almaty Region

ALMATY – A caravan of 1,000 one-humped camels that marched one kilometer through the village of Akshi in the Ili District of Almaty region on Sept. 20 has officially entered the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest camel caravan.

The record was confirmed by Guinness World Records representative Richard-William Stenning, who personally presented the certificate recognizing Kazakhstan’s achievement, reported the Almaty region’s administration on Oct. 12.

“In other countries, animals for such events are usually gathered from different owners — one person might have four camels, another two. But here, the entire caravan belongs to a single owner, which makes this record truly unique,” Stenning said.

Almaty region akim (governor) Marat Sultangaziyev emphasized that international recognition of the record is a moment of pride for both the region and the country.

“This recognition is a celebration of our cultural heritage and national spirit. The caravan became a symbol of respect for the traditions of the Kazakh nation,” he said.

The initiative came from Sydyk Dauletov, the owner of the entire herd. He shared that preparations for the project took nearly six months.

“Camels are used to freedom, and gathering them all together was no easy task. In the future, we plan to organize a shubat (fermented camel milk) festival – people need such events where our traditions come to life,” he said.

The event, which drew widespread attention both in Kazakhstan and abroad, highlighted the country’s deep historical connection with camel breeding and caravan culture — a legacy of the Great Silk Road.