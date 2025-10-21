Kazakhstan Ranks 44th Globally in Traffic Congestion Index

ALMATY – Kazakhstan ranked 44th out of 89 countries in the Numbeo Global Traffic Index for January-June 2025, with an overall score of 136.3 points.

According to the index methodology, higher scores and rankings reflect more severe traffic congestion.

The traffic index is a composite indicator that takes into account travel time, dissatisfaction with commuting, CO₂ emissions, and the overall inefficiency of the transport system. It provides a snapshot of how citizens experience daily mobility in urban areas.

Kazakhstan’s average one-way commute time was recorded at 35.8 minutes, while the time exponential index, which measures growing frustration with longer commutes, reached 672.

The inefficiency index stood at 141.3, indicating that many residents prefer private cars over public transportation, contributing to longer and less efficient trips. The country’s CO₂ Emission Index was measured at 3,942.5 grams per person per daily commute.

The world’s worst congestion levels were reported in Nigeria, Costa Rica, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Kenya, while the best-performing nations were Estonia, Austria, and Finland.

In the regional ranking, Russia (19th), Azerbaijan (27th), and Ukraine (37th) scored above Kazakhstan, indicating more severe traffic conditions there. Meanwhile, Belarus (63rd) and Armenia (71st) ranked lower, suggesting smoother traffic flow compared to Kazakhstan.

Numbeo also ranked major cities individually. In the city index, Astana placed 197th out of 335 cities with a score of 128.3, reflecting relatively moderate congestion. The average commute in the capital takes 34.3 minutes, while CO₂ emissions per commuter amount to 3,958.7 grams.

Almaty showed heavier congestion, ranking 117th globally with a score of 154.6. The average commute time there is 39.4 minutes, and CO₂ emissions per person reach 4,093.4 grams.