Kazakhstan Presents Unique Yurt to TURKSOY Headquarters in Ankara

ALMATY — A delegation from Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region has presented a unique cultural symbol, a seven-winged Kazakh yurt, to the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).

The ceremony held at the organization’s headquarters on Oct. 16 in Ankara, celebrated the strengthening of cultural cooperation and brotherly ties among Turkic nations, the Mangystau region governor’s office reported.

The event was attended by Deputy akim (governor) of Mangystau Region Tulegen Abishev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Dr. Serdar Çam and Vasip Şahin, Mayor of Ankara.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev praised the gift, noting that the wooden yurt would serve as a symbol of unity and cohesion among Turkic peoples.

“Aktau has lived up to its title as the cultural capital of the Turkic world, becoming a true pearl of the Caspian Sea and a meeting place for Turkic cultures. We express our gratitude for this meaningful gift,” he said.

Akim (mayor) of Aktau Abilkair Baipakov emphasized that being recognized as the cultural capital of the Turkic World is both an honor and a responsibility.

“The Kazakh yurt is not just a dwelling of our ancestors — it is an inseparable part of our spiritual culture. This gift to TURKSOY and our Turkic brothers symbolizes our shared roots and brotherhood,” he said.

The event concluded with a concert program featuring artists from Mangystau who performed traditional Kazakh music and dances, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.