Kazakhstan, Italy Ink Cultural Cooperation Deal to Set Up Restoration Center

ALMATY — Kazakhstan and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding on Oct. 7 in Astana to create a restoration center at the National Museum of Kazakhstan and to advance bilateral collaboration in the preservation of cultural heritage.

The document was signed by Director of the Central Institute of Restoration (ICR) Luigi Oliva and Deputy Director for Scientific Work at the National Museum Akmaral Ibrayeva.

The signing ceremony was attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva and Ambassador of Italy to Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu, reported the museum’s press service.

The memorandum outlines plans to establish a restoration and conservation center at the National Museum and to launch joint research and educational initiatives. The collaboration will include implementing joint scientific and restoration projects, opening modern laboratories, and introducing professional training programs.

Balayeva emphasized that the initiative reflects the growing partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy in protecting cultural heritage.

“This cooperation not only aims to create a state-of-the-art restoration center but also to facilitate cultural exchanges, masterclasses, and scientific seminars between experts of both countries,” she said.

The partnership seeks to strengthen scientific and cultural dialogue between the two nations by fostering joint exhibitions, publications, and educational activities that promote the preservation and presentation of historical and artistic heritage.

During the ceremony, participants discussed practical steps to implement the memorandum’s goals, including expert exchanges, skill development programs, and opportunities for collaborative research in restoration and museum studies.