Kazakhstan Introduces Temporary Price Moratoriums, Business Relief Measures

ALMATY – The Kazakh government has announced a series of measures to stabilize the economy and mitigate the social impact of ongoing reforms on Oct. 16, following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to ensure macroeconomic stability and protect citizens’ interests.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a government meeting with ministers and regional officials to discuss the implementation of the directives, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Fuel and utilities price freeze

Starting Oct. 16, the government imposed a moratorium on further increases in prices for AI-92 gasoline and diesel fuel until inflation stabilizes.

From the same date, the increase in utility tariffs for all consumer groups will also be suspended until the end of March 2026.

Additionally, funding for stabilization funds will be doubled to curb price growth for socially important food products, while regional commissions will strengthen oversight to prevent unjustified markups.

Support for small and medium businesses

To ease the transition to the new Tax Code, the government will maintain simplified tax regimes for SMEs, limiting restrictions to 44 types of activities.

From Jan. 1, 2026, a clean slate policy will apply, canceling tax audits, penalties, and administrative actions for small businesses that repay principal tax debts by April 1, 2026.

Housing and consumer support

In response to reduced mortgage lending from commercial banks, the government will double the volume of affordable housing loans under the programs to 500 billion tenge (US$926 million), and resume the Askeri Baspana (Military Housing) program to assist 7,000 military families annually.

Developers will be required to fix housing prices for three years under new offtake contracts.

Vehicle financing and SME backing

Domestic automakers and banks will continue car financing programs for citizens, introducing leasing options for individuals to expand vehicle access. The Baiterek Holding has been tasked with preparing additional SME support measures.

Bektenov emphasized that the government’s reforms aim to ensure sustainable long-term economic growth while prioritizing the welfare of every Kazakh citizen as the key measure of progress.