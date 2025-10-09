Kazakhstan, Germany Agree on Strategic Partnership to Foster Water Management

ALMATY – Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the German Water Partnership (GWP) signed a strategic partnership agreement on Oct. 8 to strengthen cooperation in sustainable water management and innovation.

The signing builds on talks held last year in Germany between Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and GWP leadership.

The agreement will enable Kazakhstan to adopt international best practices in introducing water-saving technologies, thereby boosting resilience to climate-related risks, including floods and droughts, according to the Prime Minister’s press service.

During the meeting, Bozumbayev and GWP Managing Director Boris Greifender discussed further cooperation, including the proposal to establish a Kazakh-German Water Innovation Hub. The hub would operate under the ministry’s information and analytical center with support from German partners.

Kazakhstan is already using German expertise in digital projects focused on forecasting, modeling, and monitoring water resources. German technologies are also applied in the construction of hydraulic facilities across the country.

Both parties expressed confidence that the new agreement will serve as a solid foundation for launching new Kazakh-German projects in water resource management and climate adaptation.