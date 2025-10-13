Kazakhstan Backs Regional Efforts to Enhance Security in the Caspian Sea

ALMATY – Naval commanders from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia signed a security cooperation document on Oct. 8 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, that reinforces the principle of non-interference by external powers in Caspian Sea affairs.

The Caspian Sea Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement reflects the shared commitment of the littoral states to strengthen regional coordination and ensure lasting security across the Caspian basin, reported the Caspian News agency on Oct. 11.

According to the document, no foreign country or extra-regional power will be permitted to interfere in the internal affairs of the Caspian Sea, underscoring the exclusive jurisdiction of the five coastal nations over the region.

The meeting discussed enhanced cooperation in hydrography, navigation safety, and the exchange of hydrographic data, as well as proposals for joint research. The sides also addressed joint military exercises, counter-smuggling efforts, and other mechanisms to increase mutual trust among the littoral states.

Naval commanders reaffirmed that security issues in the Caspian Sea can be decided only by the five coastal countries, in line with the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, signed in Aktau in 2018.

The Caspian region plays a vital role in energy, trade, and communication, serving as a hub for major transport and digital corridors. These include the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the International North–South Transport Corridor, and the Digital Silk Way network.

Officials note that these interests create a crucial security context in the Caspian Sea, where regional cooperation is essential to maintaining stability and sovereignty.