Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan to Advance Regional Connectivity by Deepening Strategic Partnership 

ALMATY — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the deep historical ties and mutual trust between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan during his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit on Oct. 21.

“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly nations. Developing comprehensive cooperation with your country is one of our top priorities,” he said.

Aliyev, in turn, praised Kazakhstan’s development and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

“Kazakhstan today demonstrates a high level of development and political stability. We fully support your course toward modernization and the strengthening of national potential,” he said.

During the talks, the presidents discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, transport, and cultural exchanges. They also exchanged views on regional security and international developments.

Tokayev highlighted the importance of advancing economic and political dialogue, calling Azerbaijan a reliable partner and a brotherly state that shares Kazakhstan’s vision for a stable and prosperous region.

Later in the day, the two presidents were presented with an update on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a key trade link connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.

Presidential Advisor Asel Zhanassova briefed the leaders on the project’s progress, emphasizing that transit volumes from China to Azerbaijan are steadily increasing. According to her, cargo shipments from the Chinese border to Georgian ports take 15 to 18 days, and by 2030, these volumes are expected to triple.

Both leaders welcomed the initiative, noting that the project strengthens Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan’s roles as pivotal transport hubs in Eurasia.