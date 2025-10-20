Kazakh State String Quartet Embarks on 2025 US Tour to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

ASTANA – The Kazakh State String Quartet, named after Gaziza Zhubanova, one of Central Asia’s most acclaimed chamber ensembles, will embark on a major concert tour across the United States this fall as part of its 30th anniversary celebration.

Renowned for its emotional depth, technical brilliance, and distinctive blend of Eastern lyricism and European precision, the quartet will bring audiences on a musical journey through Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johannes Brahms, Franz Schubert, Samuel Barber, and Kazakh composer Kuat Shildebayev.

The performances will take place in some of the East Coast’s most distinguished venues. The tour will begin on Oct. 30 at Carnegie Hall (Weill Recital Hall) in New York, followed by performances on Nov. 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Charles Town, West Virginia; Nov. 3 at Lehman Memorial United Methodist Church in Hatboro, Pennsylvania; Nov. 5 at Fox Chase United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nov. 6 at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maple Glen, Pennsylvania; and concludes on Nov. 8 at First Church in Boston, Massachusetts.