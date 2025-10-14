Kazakh FM Opens National Room at FAO Headquarters in Rome

ASTANA – Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu on Oct. 13 in Rome during his working visit to Italy, marking the official opening of Kazakhstan’s Room at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters.

During the meeting, Kosherbayev congratulated Qu on the FAO’s 80th anniversary, highlighting its vital contribution to global food security and sustainable agricultural development.

He noted that several joint projects have already been launched under the Kazakhstan–FAO Partnership Program and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to expand cooperation in this area, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The two officials also discussed further areas for collaboration, including the possibility of establishing a second partnership program focused on water resource management.

Kosherbayev and Qu took part in the official opening of the Kazakhstan’s Room at FAO headquarters – a multifunctional space open to all member states and the organization’s Secretariat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kosherbayev emphasized that the event represents an important milestone in the development of close and productive cooperation between Kazakhstan and FAO, which began when Kazakhstan joined the organization in 1997.

“In recent years, our interaction with FAO, including within the framework of the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, has enabled us to ensure broad cooperation in key sectors. The opening of this hall is not just a gesture of goodwill, but also a clear demonstration of our commitment to the common goals and principles of multilateral cooperation,” said Kosherbayev.