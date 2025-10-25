From Peace to Progress: Kazakhstan’s Voice at the UN’s 80th Anniversary

ALMATY — A roundtable dedicated to the United Nations (UN) Day and the 80th anniversary of the organization was held on Oct. 24 in Almaty, bringing together representatives of the diplomatic corps, agencies, academia, and youth organizations.

During the event, participants addressed key international issues that align with the UN’s mission and anniversary theme, reflecting on eight decades of efforts to promote global peace.

Opening discussions, Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Representative Office of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry in Almaty Zhanibek Abdrashov highlighted Kazakhstan’s long-standing contribution to multilateral diplomacy and commitment to the principles of the UN.

“The world around us has changed profoundly, and in some domains not for the better. That’s why the UN remains today a symbol of hope for billions around the globe,” he said.

Abdrashov also pointed out that Astana continues to serve as a platform for global dialogue, particularly on nuclear disarmament, climate resilience, and regional cooperation.

“We are also advancing our transit and transport potential to strengthen links between Asia and Europe to make Central Asia a hub of cooperation and shared prosperity,” he said.

The roundtable also featured Brendan Duprey, director of the Sustainable Kazakhstan Research Institute and professor at Narxoz University, who spoke about the role of academia and youth in promoting sustainability and innovation.

“Education is the fuel for sustainable development, but also you can reverse that as well. So that means that education needs to comprehensively integrate sustainable development into learning objectives and operational programs of universities,” he said.

Duprey also shared examples of applied research collaborations with Kazakhstan’s national parks and the industrial sector, highlighting students’ practical engagement in sustainability assessments and innovative environmental projects.

“To get students engaged, you have to engage them in meaningful work and show them how academia is actually applicable to their jobs. Connecting them with UN institutions and showing them the difference of how local is global, global is local can help support the implementation of the sustainable development goals,” he said.

The event showcased Kazakhstan’s strong partnership with the UN and its dedication to fostering peace, innovation, and sustainable progress both regionally and globally in line with the organization’s 80-year legacy of promoting cooperation and human dignity.