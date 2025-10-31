Astana’s Investments Surge 42% Amid Strong Private Sector Growth

ALMATY — Astana attracted 1.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$2.4 billion) in investments over the first seven months of 2025, maintaining its position as the country’s leader in investment growth.

Real investment growth reached 42%, while private investments rose by 25.4% to 780 billion tenge (US$1.56 billion), reported the city administration press service on Oct. 30.

“The strongest positive dynamics were observed in real estate operations, transport and warehousing, education, industry, and finance,” said Nurzhan Ashimov, deputy head of the city’s Department of Investment and Entrepreneurship Development, during a briefing at the Astana Communications Service.

Astana’s industrial sector continues to play a vital role in the city’s economic performance. In 2024, the manufacturing industry recorded a growth rate exceeding 10%, reaching 2.5 trillion tenge (US$5 billion).

This year, the city aims to increase the output by 7% through the launch of new production facilities, expected to bring the figure to 2.6 trillion tenge (US$5.2 billion).

Industrial Park No. 1 in Astana continues to demonstrate strong performance as a hub for industrial production and innovation. The park hosts 139 projects worth over 336 billion tenge (US$670 million), with 82 enterprises already operational and 57 under development.

In 2025, the city plans to launch 21 new enterprises worth 43 billion tenge (US$86 million), creating 1,200 jobs.

Building on the success of the first park, the city has launched the Industrial Park No. 2 project through a public-private partnership mechanism. The new site is expected to accommodate over 100 projects totaling more than 500 billion tenge (US$1 billion) and create over 8,000 jobs.