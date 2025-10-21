Astana Ballet Theater Premieres ‘Two Carpets,’ Poetic Tale of Love and Memory

ALMATY – The Astana Ballet Theater hosted the premiere of the two-act ballet “Two Carpets” on Oct. 17-18 as a large-scale production woven from the finest threads of feeling, music, and dance.

Inspired by the ancient Azerbaijani legend of the Shirvan carpet, the ballet invites audiences into a world where ornament becomes a chronicle of life, reported the theater’s press service.

At the heart of the story lies a love that begins in youth, endures war, loss, and separation, and is ultimately rekindled through reunion.

Leila, the central character, becomes both creator and subject of her destiny, weaving joy and pain, hope and love into the fabric of her carpet. Her art mirrors the human soul’s ability to overcome hardship and remain faithful to love and memory.

The libretto’s author and conceptual creator Valery Kopeikin infused the plot with philosophical depth and national motifs. Director and choreographer Alexander Mogilev transformed the legend into a contemporary stage work that harmoniously blends classical and modern forms of movement and expression.

The score, composed by Arseni Smirnov and performed live by the theater’s symphony orchestra under the baton of Arman Urazgaliyev, lent the ballet both emotional power and orchestral grandeur. The visual and design team, including artist Anastasia Kapustina, costume designer Igor Chapurin, and digital artist Alexandra Artamonova, created a cohesive and poetic stage world, where light, texture, and motion formed a single artistic language.

“The special value of this project lies in the union of two strong creative teams: the international MOSAIC DEL ARTE company and the Astana Ballet Theater. Today’s premiere marks a new step in our shared journey, built on trust, understanding, and love for art,” said Nurlan Kanetov, the theater’s artistic director.