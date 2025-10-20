Almaty to Host Powerexpo 2025, Showcasing Kazakhstan’s Expanding Energy Future

ALMATY — Almaty will host Powerexpo 2025, an international exhibition dedicated to energy, electrical engineering, and power technology, on Oct. 21–23 at the Atakent Exhibition Center.

The event will gather 232 companies from 17 countries, reflecting growing international interest in Kazakhstan’s rapidly developing energy sector.

The exhibition, which has grown by 24% compared to last year, will feature participants from Austria, Belgium, China, Germany, India, Italy, Poland, Russia and Türkiye. Notably, 146 companies will take part for the first time. The event will serve as a major platform for discussing key trends, innovations, and investment opportunities in the country’s energy market.

A platform for dialogue and development

Powerexpo Almaty 2025 will host a series of expert sessions bringing together representatives from the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, the Kazenergy Association, KEGOC, the World Bank, and private sector companies. The opening plenary session will focus on strategies to strengthen reliability, efficiency, and investment attractiveness in the power industry.

Subsequent sessions will examine tariff policy, the integration of renewable energy, the future of nuclear power, and Kazakhstan’s growing role as a regional energy hub. The program will conclude with the KazEnergoOTP-2025 Forum, which will highlight support for local producers and the localization of energy technologies.

Kazakhstan’s expanding energy landscape

The exhibition comes as Kazakhstan’s robust 6.3% GDP growth between January and September 2025 has been fueled by industrial expansion and rising electricity demand. The government is responding with a comprehensive modernization program for the energy sector under the national project.

By 2029, the country plans to implement 29 energy projects totaling 7.3 GW of new capacity, supported by 6.2 trillion tenge (approximately USD$13 billion) in investment. This includes the modernization of 14 power plants and construction of 15 new facilities. Major projects include the conversion of Almaty’s CHP-2 and CHP-3 plants to natural gas, a 1 GW gas turbine station in the Turkistan Region, and the addition of 700 MW of flexible generation in western and southern Kazakhstan.

These initiatives aim to reduce the wear of aging assets by 17% and ensure a reliable power supply for businesses and households by the late 2020s.

A step toward a sustainable future

The business agenda of Powerexpo Almaty 2025 will cover the entire spectrum of strategic issues shaping Kazakhstan’s and Central Asia’s energy future.

Through the event, Kazakhstan aims to strengthen partnerships, attract new investment, and facilitate dialogue between policymakers, experts, and industry leaders.