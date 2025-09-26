When September Ends: Your Guide to Weekend Ahead

ASTANA – September’s final weekend is no time to wind down. From fascinating exhibitions to lively concerts, there is something for everyone. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events and activities to squeeze the most out of September’s final days in Astana and Almaty.

Astana

Exhibition “Etnografiya 2,” Sept.16 – Nov. 28

A rich multimedia exploration of Kazakh identity and traditions, this exhibition at the Ethnography Hall offers an evocative journey through heritage and modern interpretation.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Pablo Picasso. Paragraphs,” Sept. 26 – Nov. 9

Discover a unique selection of Pablo Picasso’s graphic works, revealing his creative process through lines, form, and imagination. This exhibition invites you to trace the evolution of his artistry beyond the canvas.

Venue: LM Kulanshi Art; 22A Kassym Amanzholov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Journey to the World of Folk Instruments” concert, Sept. 27

An enchanting blend of performance and presentation, this event spotlights traditional instruments, their histories, and their voices in contemporary sound.

Venue: 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

“Inspired by Dante” concert, Sept. 28

Dante Alighieri’s “The Divine Comedy,” one of the greatest literary works of the Renaissance, is rich with deep philosophical symbolism that continues to inspire artists to this day.

This unique musical and literary performance aims to immerse the audience in the spirit of antiquity and the Middle Ages, drawing from Dante Alighieri’s “The Divine Comedy.” Through rich symbolism and timeless themes, the production invites viewers to reflect on life’s deeper meaning.

Venue: 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Ne Prosto Orchestra’s “Magnificent Century” concert, Sept. 28

Ne Prosto Orchestra presents a concert featuring the iconic music of the Turkish TV series “Magnificent Century.” More than 100 musicians will bring the soundtrack to life, perfectly synchronized with video highlights from the show. Immerse yourself in the world of history, drama, and unforgettable melodies.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Auyl experience, Sept. 27

Experience a unique side of Kazakhstan through authentic village life. This is not just a tour, but a chance to live, learn, and connect with the people and their traditions.

Meeting place: 50 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“La Traviata” opera, Sept. 27

Verdi’s opera, inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ “The Lady of the Camellias,” caused a stir in the 19th century with its modern plot, costumes, and the bold portrayal of a “fallen woman.” The title, meaning “the one who goes astray,” highlights the tragic fate of the main character.

Venue: Abay Opera House; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Rock n’ Roll at Sunset” musical spectacle, Sept. 27-28

A theatrical concert blending narrative storytelling with the rebellious energy of rock music – for those who love drama and vintage sound.

Venue: Lermontov Theater; 43 Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Dragwars Republic Tournament, Sept. 27-28

Get ready for the final race of the season. This is real drag racing on a professional track – fast cars, roaring engines, and pure speed.

Venue: СТК Sokol; 76 km of routes Almaty – Astana; Tickets are available here.

Garage Sale, Sept. 27-28

The event features a wide variety of treasures, including vintage finds, handmade crafts, stylish accessories, and so much more. Whether you’re hunting for fashion, home decor, or unique collectibles, this garage sale promises an exciting shopping experience. Entry is free, so come and enjoy the diverse selection of unique treasures.

Venue: Resale27; 27, Abay Avenue.