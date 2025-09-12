What’s On This Weekend in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – As fall settles in, Kazakhstan’s two largest cities are rolling out packed cultural calendars, blending art, theater, music, and sports. From world-class exhibitions and opera premieres in Astana to French festivals and live music in Almaty, there is something for every taste. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events for you to enjoy with your family, friends, or in your own company.

Astana

“Kui” drama, Sept. 13

Experience the debut of “Kui,” inspired by Abish Kekilbayev’s masterpiece. Amid the mournful Kazakh steppe, a father’s loss and a musician’s sorrow find voice in haunting melodies that echo grief, hope, and the enduring spirit of the land.

Venue: Kazakh National Musical and Dramatic Theater named after Kalibek Kuanyshbaev; 8/1 Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Incanto d’Italia” concert, Sept. 14

Italian soloists bring iconic arias to life, filling the stage with the emotions, drama, and romance of Italy’s operatic tradition.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match, Sept. 14

Football fans can expect an energetic clash as FC Astana takes on FC Elimay at Astana Arena, with both teams bringing skill, intensity, and thrilling action to the field.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Saiygulik” performance, Sept. 14

“Saiygulik” (racehorse) is a poignant stage production that portrays endurance, courage, and the core values of Kazakh culture through heartfelt performances and music.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Joshy Khan” historical drama performance, Sept. 14

This large-scale production brings the story of Joshy Khan, son of Genghis Khan, to life. The performance explores the trials of leadership, the weight of responsibility, and the forces that shaped his destiny, offering audiences a powerful glimpse into history and legacy.

Venue: Kazakh National Musical and Dramatic Theater named after Kalibek Kuanyshbaev; 8/1 Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Échos de France” festival, Sept. 13

The sights, sounds, and flavors of France come alive in this cultural festival. The public can immerse themselves in French music, art, and cuisine for an unforgettable experience.

Venue: Jambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Hockey match, Sept. 13

Fans of fast-paced action will not want to miss this championship clash as KHK Almaty faces off against KHK Aktobe. Expect skillful plays, high energy, and an unforgettable atmosphere at the city’s ice arena.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 211 Suinbay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

ACA-192 fighters competition, Sept. 14

Feel the adrenaline as top fighters step into the octagon to compete for glory, pride, and victory.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 211 Suinbay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“World of Turkish Series and Legendary Soundtracks” concert, Sept. 13

Immerse yourself in a spectacular evening of live music, where a full symphony orchestra, choir, and vocalists bring to life unforgettable melodies from beloved films and series. Powerful orchestral sounds and captivating vocals create a magical, immersive experience for audiences of all ages.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Frank Sinatra, Muslim Magomaev: Two Kings” concert, Sept. 14

A tribute concert honoring the legendary voices of Frank Sinatra and Muslim Magomaev. Audiences will be captivated as timeless classics are performed with passion and finesse.

Venue: Concordia Student Theater; 151 Bogenbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.