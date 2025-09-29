Tokayev and Mattarella Commit to Expanding Bilateral and Regional Cooperation

ALMATY – Kazakh and Italian Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sergio Mattarella reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Italy during a joint press statement following official talks in Astana on Sept. 29.

Tokayev emphasized that Italy remains one of Kazakhstan’s most important and reliable partners in the European Union, noting steady growth across political, economic, and cultural ties, reported Akorda press service.

“Political dialogue at the highest level continues, and trade and economic cooperation is strengthening. Last year, bilateral trade reached $20 billion, while in the first eight months of this year it already totaled $11.3 billion,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, noting that Mattarella will visit Astana Hub to familiarize himself with Kazakhstan’s IT ecosystem.

“We are ready to create favorable conditions for Italian companies wishing to work in our market,” he added.

Cultural and humanitarian ties were also central to the talks. Tokayev highlighted upcoming cultural exchanges, including the Nomads’ Gold exhibition in Italy and an opera Abai performance in Naples’ San Carlo Theater.

The Presidents also discussed global challenges, expressing concern over escalating conflicts and reiterating their commitment to peaceful, diplomatic solutions in line with the UN Charter.

Mattarella praised the enduring friendship and cultural ties between the two nations.

“Italy and Kazakhstan share centuries-old cultural and historical traditions, a rich archaeological and artistic heritage. This creates a strong foundation for further deepening our cooperation in the humanitarian sphere,” he said.